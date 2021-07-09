Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $21.94 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $370.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $376.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,187,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

