Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $21.94 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,943,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $370.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $376.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.31.
In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,187,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
