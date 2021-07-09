Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $138.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

