ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $963.50 million to $1.07 billion. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.