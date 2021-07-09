Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells £7,194.42 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,468 ($71.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.51 billion and a PE ratio of 35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,109.24. Ashtead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a one year high of GBX 5,574 ($72.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

