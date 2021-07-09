ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,935 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,888,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

ASLN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

