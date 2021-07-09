ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 3.60. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.43.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

