Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $34.02. 873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 328,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

