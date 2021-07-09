AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.