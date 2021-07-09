ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $545,701.79 and $10.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00400318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

