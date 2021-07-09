Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. Athene posted earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.57. 13,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,479. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.