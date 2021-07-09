Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth $208,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.52. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

