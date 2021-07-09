Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.