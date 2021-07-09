ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of ATNI opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $710.08 million, a PE ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ATN International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ATN International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ATN International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.