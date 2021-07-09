Atom Investors LP Invests $252,000 in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 54.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $3,335,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CLSK opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

