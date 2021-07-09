Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.14 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

