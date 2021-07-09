Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 17,267 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

NYSE:CORR opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.