Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. CL King started coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.11.

NYSE:ATC opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $26,404,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $9,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

