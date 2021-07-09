AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 312,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,243,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.