Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.96. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 21,640 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.