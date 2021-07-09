Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 587 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $141.52 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

