Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $104,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

