AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,563.24

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,563.24 and last traded at $1,559.45, with a volume of 1088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,537.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

Get AutoZone alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.