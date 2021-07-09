Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 2.7%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 5,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,065,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
AVAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91.
In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.