Avram A. Glazer Purchases 26,223 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 26,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $104,892.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HCHC opened at $3.85 on Friday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.