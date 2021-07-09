Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

