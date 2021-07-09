Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

