Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $62,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 65.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Badger Meter by 84.1% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 29,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $98.80 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

