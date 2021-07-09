Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 332,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

