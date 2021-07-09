Bank of America Begins Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Zeta Global stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.