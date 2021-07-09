Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

