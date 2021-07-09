Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,439 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,679. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.12 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,612.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

