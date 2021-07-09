Bank of Montreal Can Buys 274 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $77,596,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,725,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of WH opened at $70.00 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

