Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 55,427 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

