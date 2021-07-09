Bank of Montreal Can Sells 458,109 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

