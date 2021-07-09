Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Open Text worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Open Text by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

