Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.45 million, a P/E ratio of -56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.