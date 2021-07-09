Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 25,012 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 10,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

