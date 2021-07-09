Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,074 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Veritex worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 443,633 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritex by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.