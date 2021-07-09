Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in eHealth were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $194,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHTH opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.83. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

