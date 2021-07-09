Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

REYN opened at $29.54 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

