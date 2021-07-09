Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.