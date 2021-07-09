Barclays Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.94.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.