Barclays PLC Acquires 13,584 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 94,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

