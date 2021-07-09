Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 773.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.