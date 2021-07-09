Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.26 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

