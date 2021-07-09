Barclays PLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Archrock worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

