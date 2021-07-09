Barclays PLC Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDGL stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.06 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

