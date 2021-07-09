Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.54) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,379.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

