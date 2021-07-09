Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €65.74 ($77.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €67.45. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.