Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

7/8/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMW stock traded down €1.83 ($2.15) on Friday, hitting €84.47 ($99.38). 1,435,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €88.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.